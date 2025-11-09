Trending topics:
NHL News: Mike Sullivan, NY Rangers resort to potential franchise player amid exasperating slump

In desperate need for a spark to the New York Rangers, Mike Sullivan and company are calling up a player many believe can be the next great thing in The Big Apple.

By Federico O'donnell

Gabe Perreault at UBS Arena on September 29, 2025 in Elmont City.
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesGabe Perreault at UBS Arena on September 29, 2025 in Elmont City.

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are feeling the pressure early on in the 2025-26 NHL season. Following yet another disastrous outing, changes are coming to New York City. As announced by the organization, a former first-round pick is making his way back to Manhattan.

The Rangers know they have a elite potential on their hands when it comes to Gabe Perreault. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and that’s a learned lesson in New York. Thus, the Broadway Blueshirts have made it clear they won’t rush the former 23rd overall selection’s development in the NHL.

As a 19-year-old, Perreault made his NHL debut during the 2024-25 season. The product out of Boston College made five appearances so far in his career—all of them in the past campaign. However, he is now reporting back to the Rangers, as Sullivan and the front office hope he can spark change into the crestfallen locker room directly atop Penn Station.

Gabe Perreault has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack and Jaroslav Chmelar has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack,” as announced by the Rangers through its PR account on X, @NYR_PR.

Just need one

Despite appearing in five games last season, Perreault failed to register his first career point in the NHL. As he is called up to the Rangers’ lineup, scoring his first goal, or recording his first assist could be just what the coaching staff is after.

Watching the young talent slide into the team could provide the Blueshirts with the needed energy to turn the year around. Through 9 games in the AHL campaign with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Perreault registers 10 points (5 goals and 5 assists).

Perreault is expected to make his first home appearance of the season when the Rangers host the Nashville Predators at Madison Square Garden. So far, the home fans in New York City have witnessed complete meltdowns in every game of the campaign at 4 Pennsylvania Plaza.

Run this town

In the words of Brooklyn’s very own Jay-Z on “Run This Town,” the rapper asks who’s going to run this town tonight. However, when it comes to Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, it’s anybody but the Blueshirts themselves.

Gabe Perreault

Gabe Perreault at Madison Square Garden on April 02, 2025 in New York City.

Through seven home games in the 2025–26 season, New York is 0-6-1. More worryingly, the Rangers have been outscored 23–6 and have been shut out at home five separate times. Alicia Keys and Jay-Z say New York City’s streets will make anybody feel brand new and the bright lights will inspire them. However, when it comes to Sullivan and the Blueshirts, they can’t escape the same old feeling—crumbling and shrinking under the brightest lights in the nation.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
