NHL News: JT Miller’s honest confession after 5-0 loss exposes Rangers’ struggles at home

Like all his teammates, JT Miller is desperate to find a way for the New York Rangers to win more games this season. The most recent 5-0 defeat against the Islanders appears to have been a major wake-up call for Miller, who openly admitted the frustrating nature of the situation.

“It’s frustrating. Disappointing we can’t put together…” Miller said after the loss to the Islanders, which marked their second consecutive defeat in November. “We’ve had some good nights at home and some that weren’t. We kind of s— ourselves in the foot today.”

Through 16 games in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Rangers have yet to win at home; all seven of their victories have come on the road. Some games have been more complicated than others, and Miller has recorded 3 goals and 8 points so far.

Miller wants to end the home struggles

Among the many things Miller said after the 5-0 loss to the Islanders, he addressed a question about whether the multiple home losses for the Rangers are a psychological issue. He responded, “Yeah, we’re humans. It’s hard. We all care. It’s not like it’s an effort-based thing.”

Coach Mike Sullivan frustrated alongside Players

It isn’t just Miller who is frustrated by the lack of home victories; Head Coach Mike Sullivan understands the feeling, too. “Our group is a proud group. Yeah, it wears on you. We haven’t won a game at home. If it doesn’t wear on you, there’s something wrong.” However, Sullivan also admitted that the group truly wants to win at home: “No one should bring more urgency than this group, trying to get our first win at home.”

Another of Miller’s teammates who confessed after the beatdown at home was Mika Zibanejad: “We’re aware of it and it’s frustrating not to be able to get a win at home. You want to build a feeling for teams coming in here, it’s going to be tough, but obviously, we haven’t.”