NHL News: Mike Sullivan sends clear message after Rangers’ first home win pushes them ahead of Panthers

Mike Sullivan could not be more relieved after the New York Rangers' first home victory of the season in a relatively comfortable win against Nashville, which also allowed them to move up in the conference standings ahead of the Florida Panthers.

By Richard Tovar

Mike Sullivan now has key support from the newly appointed NY Rangers captain.
© (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)Mike Sullivan now has key support from the newly appointed NY Rangers captain.

Mike Sullivan is reportedly satisfied with the New York Rangers‘ first victory at home following a painful streak of defeats that had plagued the team at Madison Square Garden. The losing skid finally came to an end with a comfortable win that allowed them to jump ahead of the Florida Panthers in the conference standings.

“We would’ve liked a cleaner third period,” Sullivan said about the first home win of the year, which was a 6-3 victory over Nashville. “Maybe not go to the penalty box as much, it would’ve been better for the coaching staff if it was less eventful. I couldn’t be happier for the group though.

