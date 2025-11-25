NHL News: Mike Sullivan sets the record straight on NY Rangers’ latest roster move with clear message

Mike Sullivan has never been one to hide his true thoughts in the NHL. Now, as the New York Rangers place forward Juuso Parssinen on waivers, the head coach has made something clear to the 24-year-old, whose future is now up in the air.

Parssinen will learn his future in the coming hours. After being placed on waivers by Sullivan and the Rangers, the rest of the NHL has 24 hours to place a claim for the former seventh-round selection. On that note, the head coach in Manhattan voiced a sincere comment on the organization’s latest decision.

“I think [Parssinen’s play has] been sporadic,” Sullivan commented, via The Athletic’s Peter Baugh on X. “I think he’s had some games where he’s played very well for us. It’s just competitive with some of the guys that we have and we’re trying to make the best decisions for the team as possible.”

Parssinen’s stats in New York

Parssinen arrived in The Big Apple via trade from the Colorado Avalanche in March 2025. The Finnish forward played 11 games in the 2024-25 NHL campaign for the Blueshirts, recording two goals and three assists (five points).

Juuso Parssinen at UBS Arena on April 10, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

As he became a restricted free agent after the season, general manager Chris Drury handed him a two-year, $2.5 million contract—carrying an annual average value of $1.25 million. Now, after recording 3 points (2G, 1A) in 14 appearances in the 2025–26 season, Parssinen is headed for one of two outcomes: a fresh start elsewhere in the league, or clearing waivers and being assigned to the AHL.

Fans in New York are aiming at Drury and front office

With the Rangers giving up on Parssinen, it didn’t take long for fans and media in New York City to take shots at the brass in Manhattan. The Rangers handed Parssinen—who had failed to establish himself on every team he’s been on—a contract that seemed too rich.

Parssinen signed for $500K above the league minimum—$775K—despite appearing in just 62 games over the last four seasons and recording 19 points (8G, 11A).

In many ways, the writing was on the wall for the Broadway Blueshirts. Perhaps the blinding lights of Times Square clouded their judgment, but the Rangers have now reaped what they sow with their wager on Parssinen.

