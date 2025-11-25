They don’t call New York City the City That Never Sleeps for nothing. Even after a crucial win on home ice, Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are already back to work making moves. Now, the Broadway Blueshirts have taken a firm stance on a player who’s seen only scarce action throughout the 2025-26 NHL season.

The Rangers secured only their second win at Madison Square Garden after holding on to a 3-2 triumph against the St. Louis Blues. Less than 24 hours later, a young forward on Sullivan’s team has been asked to pack his bags, as New York is trying its luck.

Juuso Parssinen has appeared in 14 games in the NHL season, recording two goals, and an assist. However, the former seventh-round selection in 2019 is now facing suspenseful hours, as his future is now up in the air.

“The New York Rangers have placed Juuso Parssinen on waivers,” as stated by Bleacher Report (@BR_OpenIce). Parssinen had last played for New York during the 3-2 defeat to the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 22.

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game.

Why is Parssinen being placed on waivers?

In a sense, the Rangers can afford to roll the dice by placing Parssinen on waivers. New York needs to clear up cap space, as the Blueshirts currently have just $50,000 available. On that note, moving on from Parssinen would clear an extra $1.25 million.

If Parssinen clears waivers, the Rangers are expected to send him down to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. In that sense, placing him on waivers creates a win-win scenario for New York. Ideally, the Rangers keep him in the system; but even if another club puts in a claim, the Blueshirts still accomplish part of their objective by freeing up valuable cap space.

“The Rangers can bury $1.15M of Parssinen’s $1.25M AAV by stashing him in the minors, which would only leave them on the hook for $100K in terms of NHL cap space,” as reported by Vince Mercogliano on X.

Goalie trouble for the Rangers

In addition to Parssinen’s placement on waivers, the Rangers have assigned goaltender Jonathan Quick on Injured Reserve (IR)—a move that was hinted after the latest news on J.T. Miller and the key teammate.

Jonathan Quick salutes the home fans after a win

As long as Quick is out with an upper-body injury, Igor Shesterkin will have to hold down the fort in net. So far, so good — the Russian netminder delivered a 19-save performance in the 3–2 win over the Blues.

Sullivan and company will hope Shesterkin can maintain that level consistently, or that Quick’s absence is short-lived. If not, 23-year-old rookie Dylan Garand would be next in line to make his NHL debut if neither Shesterkin nor Quick is available.

