NHL News: Mike Sullivan shares final update on Brady Tkachuk’s status for final vs Team Canada

Team USA is getting ready for the final of the Four Nations Face-Off against Team Canada. In the hours leading up to the game, there has been a lot of talk about the possible absence of NHL star Brady Tkachuk. Head Coach Mike Sullivan addressed the issue and spoke about the status of the Ottawa Senators star.

Brady Tkachuk suffered a lower-body injury in the game against Sweden and did not play after the first period as a precaution. His brother Matthew, meanwhile, missed the game due to an injury suffered in the game against Canada on the second day of the tournament. The two brothers had raised doubts about their possible absences.

Concerns had arisen after Tkachuk missed practice, casting doubt on his presence in the final. Sullivan is aware of this reality and has begun to clarify whether Brady will be able to play in the most important game of the tournament, a final against a fierce rival, none other than the True North.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Brady Tkachuk be able to play in the Four Nations final?

U.S. head coach Mike Sullivan said he expects Brady Tkachuk to play in the championship game against Team Canada’s Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand. According to NHL reporter Mollie Walker, the reason he did not practice was that he was not feeling well.

Head coach Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins talks to his players on the bench during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on March 9, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Team USA player to miss final against Team Canada

The Americans will be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was ruled out of the final of the Four Nations Tournament against Canada. The news led to speculation that Quinn Hughes would be added to the roster, but Sullivan said the Vancouver Canucks defenseman is not on his way to Boston at this time.

Advertisement

see also Brady Tkachuck’s net worth: Contract, earnings and fortune of the Ottawa Senators captain

Will Matthew Tkachuk play against Team Canada?

After the game against Sweden, the Team USA welcomed back Matthew Tkachuk, who was injured in the game against Canada. Brady Tkachuk took it upon himself to answer the question of whether his brother would play in the Four Nations Final. “He wouldn’t miss a game like that, ever,” Brady said of the Florida Panthers forward.