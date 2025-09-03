The NHL offseason continues to leave open chapters, mainly for the Minnesota Wild in their effort to extend Kirill Kaprizov’s contract heading into the 2025-26 season. With the recent signing of Marco Rossi to a three-year deal, the latest developments suggest there could be positive signs for the franchise.

At the end of August, Rossi signed with Minnesota through the 2027-28 season on a three-year, $15 million contract, which averages $5 million annually. While it is a considerable amount, it is believed that it does not significantly interfere with the possibility of reaching new agreements.

With Rossi’s signing, the Wild have made it clear that they are in a position to strengthen a core of young players with growth potential. Rossi is a center who has established himself as an emerging prospect and a potential offensive weapon in the league. Meanwhile, the focus remains on left wing Kaprizov and the chances of him staying with Minnesota.

Will Kaprizov continue in Minnesota?

It is very likely that Kaprizov will soon sign an extension in Minnesota and solidify his future as a key piece of the franchise’s offense. NHL insider Frank Seravalli would said he believes Kirill Kaprizov “will sign an extension before the beginning of the season,” as the journalist mentioned on his podcast.

In recent days, owner Craig Leipold confirmed that keeping Kaprizov is the number one priority, stating that the franchise plans to “re-sign him, as no one will offer more money or more years” than the Wild. Along those lines, an outstanding and remarkable contract is expected within the league’s landscape, aiming to establish a long-term bond with Kaprizov as a key player.

What would be the possible offer from the Wild to Kaprizov?

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, Kaprizov’s new contract would be massive, projected to range between $14 and $15 million annually. As for the length of the deal, it is believed the franchise would pursue an eight-year agreement. All of Minnesota’s focus is on finalizing this deal, considering that securing the future of one of their best players is one of the Wild’s most urgent priorities.

