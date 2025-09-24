NHL News: Devils reportedly facing unresolved contract situation with Luke Hughes ahead of season

With the NHL regular season less than a month away, the New Jersey Devils and defenseman Luke Hughes remain at odds in contract negotiations, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hughes, 22, is currently a restricted free agent and has yet to sign a new deal. Talks resumed Monday night in an effort to find common ground, but LeBrun reports that the sides are still “a ways apart,” particularly on the average annual value (AAV) of a proposed long-term contract.

“Both sides in Luke Hughes negotiation spoke again Monday night in an effort to find some leeway in talks for the unsigned RFA D.” LeBrun shared on “X”. “Both sides still need to find more common ground. Still a ways apart. Both sides are focused on a long-term deal but aren’t there yet on the AAV. The tone remains amicable between both sides. But it continues to be a grind.”

Despite the impasse, the Devils remain committed to retaining Hughes, who emerged last season as a key piece of their blue line. In 71 games, the left-handed defenseman recorded seven goals and 44 points, showcasing his offensive upside and skating ability in transition.

Brotherly bond in New Jersey

Luke plays alongside his older brother Jack Hughes, who signed an eight-year extension with the Devils in 2021 shortly after Luke was drafted. Their chemistry on and off the ice has been a cornerstone of New Jersey’s rebuild, making Luke’s contract situation a priority for the front office.

While the tone of negotiations remains respectful, time is ticking. The Devils open their preseason schedule this week, and Hughes’ absence from camp could impact early defensive pairings and special teams planning.

What’s next for Hugues?

With the regular season approaching, the Devils will need to finalize Hughes’ contract to ensure defensive stability. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, as a resolution could define New Jersey’s opening lineup and playoff aspirations.

