NHL News: NY Rangers coach Mike Sullivan responds to OT loss with clear message on playing style

New York Rangers and head coach Mike Sullivan faced a frustrating night on Thursday as his team fell 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks, dropping their record to 3-4-1.

The loss marked San Jose’s first win of the season and extended New York’s struggles at home, where they have now lost all five games at Madison Square Garden. Fans on Broadway have watched their team start the season slower than expected, despite high expectations after last year’s off-season changes.

Offensively, the Rangers finally broke through at home, scoring four goals after managing just one goal in their previous four home games. Igor Shesterkin struggled at times in net, while Will Smith scored twice, including the overtime winner, to seal the Sharks’ victory.

Sullivan acknowledged the loss could serve as a wake-up call. “It should be. It should be because I look at our last two outings, and that’s not the game that we want to put on the ice every night that we think will give us a chance to win, that’s for sure,” Sullivan said, per New York Post reporter Mollie Walker. “You can’t play two-thirds of the game or half of the game and think you’re going to win consistently. The last two games, that’s what we did.”

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers stretches to make a save during the game. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Can the Rangers recover after a rough start?

Following their 2024-25 playoff miss, the Rangers entered the season with high expectations. After firing Peter Laviolette and hiring Sullivan — who spent a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins — fans hoped for a rebound. So far, the start has been underwhelming, leaving Broadway frustrated.

Road trip opportunity

The Rangers now hit the road for four consecutive games, a chance to regroup away from Madison Square Garden. Their first stop is against the Calgary Flames on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern — a team that has also struggled early in the season, making it an ideal matchup for New York to find momentum.

