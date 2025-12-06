NHL News: NY Rangers reportedly eye Red Wings defenseman for power-play boost after Adam Fox’s injury

The New York Rangers, under coach Mike Sullivan, are navigating a season of change, balancing roster adjustments, injuries, and a desire to stay competitive in a tight Metropolitan Division. With Adam Fox sidelined on long-term injured reserve, the club faces a creative gap on the blue line that needs to be addressed.

Recent discussions have highlighted potential solutions, including a familiar name from the past. Erik Gustafsson, currently in the Detroit Red Wings system on a two-year $4 million contract, has surfaced in internal conversations as a possible short-term fix for New York’s power-play needs.

While nothing is imminent, the Rangers are actively exploring options to stabilize their blue line and maintain offensive output. Gustafsson’s familiarity with the organization, along with his offensive skill set, makes him an intriguing candidate should the team decide to act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could Gustafsson help the Rangers’ power play?

According to Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast, Gustafsson’s name has been circulating in New York’s discussions as a potential solution while Fox is out. “One of the names I’ve kind of heard thrown around was Erik Gustafsson, which would make some sense. He’s in the American Hockey League, and they know him,” Friedman said.

Erik Gustafsson #56 of the Red Wings plays against the Capitals. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Advertisement

Known for his puck-moving ability and previous NHL experience with the Rangers, Gustafsson could provide immediate impact at the point without significant adjustment time.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews breaks silence on slow start after injury return ahead of Hurricanes clash

What we know

Gustafsson, 33, spent last season with the Rangers, recording 31 points in 76 games. He currently plays in the AHL with Detroit’s Grand Rapids affiliate. Friedman emphasized that while he is on the radar, no deal has been initiated, and the Rangers are assessing the need before making a move.

Advertisement