NHL News: NY Rangers hint bad news on J.T. Miller and key teammate with latest additions to Mike Sullivan’s team

When it rains, it pours. That’s the way it’s looking for Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers in the 2025-26 NHL season. Now, the latest additions to the lineup could spell out concerning news on J.T. Miller and Jonathan Quick.

With the Rangers mired in a four-game losing streak, something has to give for Sullivan and his staff. Looking for answers amid their injury dilemma, the Broadway Blueshirts are turning to their system for reinforcements

However, the latest additions could signal that trouble is brewing for Miller and Quick, both of whom recently went down with injuries. With that in mind, New York is bringing in potential reinforcements to weather the storm. Needless to say, being without their captain and their steady backup goaltender is far from ideal for the Rangers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[Forward] Brett Berard and [goaltender] Dylan Garand have been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack and [defenseman] Scott Morrow has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack,” the Rangers announced through their Public Relations account, @NYR_PR. In addition, Will Borgen has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR), retroactive to Nov. 18.

Mike Sullivan at the White House after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2016 Stanley Cup

Advertisement

Reading between the lines: What the Rangers’ latest moves really mean

As The New York Post’s Mollie Walker noted, the call-ups could signal both Miller and Quick are expected to miss some time in the 2025-26 NHL season. “Not a good sign for his availability if they’re bringing Garand up, same thing for JT Miller,” Walker stated.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Star on Mike Sullivan’s NY Rangers drops disheartening confession amid rough losing-streak

According to Newsday Sports’ Colin Stephenson, alarms shouldn’t go off just yet in The Big Apple, but the Rangers are choosing to be cautious, instead. “Berard [is] insurance for J.T. Miller (missed last night with an upper-body injury), Garand insurance for Jonathan Quick, who took a hit late [during the 3-2 loss to Utah].”

Advertisement

Miller and Quick’s statuses

As things stand, Miller is listed as day-to-day by the Rangers. As for Quick, the three-time Stanley Cup champion isn’t included on New York’s injury report. However, that could all change if Sullivan and his staff witness any setbacks going forward.