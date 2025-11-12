Trending topics:
NHL

NHL News: Oilers GM Stan Bowman delivers honest take on goaltending, Connor McDavid amid early-season struggles

General manager Stan Bowman shared a candid perspective on the Edmonton Oilers’ early season challenges, addressing goaltending consistency and Connor McDavid’s impact on the team’s performance.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Connor McDavid #97 of the Oilers skates against the Flames.
© Codie McLachlan/Getty ImagesConnor McDavid #97 of the Oilers skates against the Flames.

The mood around Edmonton has shifted from Stanley Cup optimism to uneasy concern. After a slow start, questions have surrounded the Oilers’ goaltending and overall consistency. Despite flashes of brilliance from Connor McDavid, the team’s form remains unstable through the early stretch of the season.

General manager Stan Bowman, in his 16th month at the helm, finds himself facing growing pressure. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has struggled, allowing 11 goals over his last three starts, while the Oilers’ record stands at 7-6-4 through 17 games.

Yet, Bowman’s response was measured when speaking after the NHL’s November GM meeting in Toronto—he refused to single out his goalies. “Our goalies have been average — haven’t been elite and they haven’t been bad, Bowman told The Canadian Press. “Sort of the way our team has been. I don’t know if they performed really any differently than our forwards and our defense. We’re just not clicking as a group.

Advertisement

Is goaltending really the Oilers’ biggest problem?

While fan criticism has zeroed in on the crease, Bowman suggested the issue runs deeper than netminding. It would be clearer if goaltending was costing us games night after night, but that’s just not it,” he said. “We’ve had other things that have been costing us just as much.”

Stuart Skinner

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Oilers tends net against the Panthers in Game One of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Advertisement

Edmonton has been here before—sluggish starts followed by dramatic playoff surges. But Bowman admitted this year’s squad has struggled to find the rhythm that fueled those past turnarounds. We haven’t really had any consistent stretches,” he explained. “It’s win one, lose one, overtime loss, overtime win. We’re trying to find that.”

David Pastrnak’s 400th goal draws heartfelt message from Marco Sturm as Bruins extend streak vs Maple Leafs

see also

David Pastrnak’s 400th goal draws heartfelt message from Marco Sturm as Bruins extend streak vs Maple Leafs

McDavid’s determination shines amid struggles

If there’s a constant amid the inconsistency, it’s Connor McDavid. The captain once again carried the Oilers to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Blue Jackets, scoring two highlight-reel goals that left fans in awe.

Advertisement

Bowman couldn’t help but praise the superstar’s relentless mindset. That singular focus which propels him every day, he said. “He basically wasn’t going to let our team be denied. You read about it and you see it from a distance, but when you’re part of it up close, you realize — this guy’s something.”

Survey

Can the Oilers rebound from their shaky start under Stan Bowman’s leadership?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

As Edmonton looks to steady itself and regain championship form, Bowman remains patient but firm. The Oilers’ next challenge lies in finding collective cohesion before the season’s midpoint—before another promising roster risks slipping back into old habits.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Oilers' McDavid makes sincere admission after two third-period goals in OT win over Blue Jackets
NHL

Oilers' McDavid makes sincere admission after two third-period goals in OT win over Blue Jackets

McDavid issues loud wake-up call to Oilers teammates
NHL

McDavid issues loud wake-up call to Oilers teammates

Skinner puts McDavid, Oilers on blast with blunt comment
NHL

Skinner puts McDavid, Oilers on blast with blunt comment

Tua Tagovailoa makes something clear about Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa makes something clear about Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security

Better Collective Logo