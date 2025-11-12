The mood around Edmonton has shifted from Stanley Cup optimism to uneasy concern. After a slow start, questions have surrounded the Oilers’ goaltending and overall consistency. Despite flashes of brilliance from Connor McDavid, the team’s form remains unstable through the early stretch of the season.

General manager Stan Bowman, in his 16th month at the helm, finds himself facing growing pressure. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has struggled, allowing 11 goals over his last three starts, while the Oilers’ record stands at 7-6-4 through 17 games.

Yet, Bowman’s response was measured when speaking after the NHL’s November GM meeting in Toronto—he refused to single out his goalies. “Our goalies have been average — haven’t been elite and they haven’t been bad,” Bowman told The Canadian Press. “Sort of the way our team has been. I don’t know if they performed really any differently than our forwards and our defense. We’re just not clicking as a group.”

Is goaltending really the Oilers’ biggest problem?

While fan criticism has zeroed in on the crease, Bowman suggested the issue runs deeper than netminding. “It would be clearer if goaltending was costing us games night after night, but that’s just not it,” he said. “We’ve had other things that have been costing us just as much.”

Stuart Skinner #74 of the Oilers tends net against the Panthers in Game One of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Edmonton has been here before—sluggish starts followed by dramatic playoff surges. But Bowman admitted this year’s squad has struggled to find the rhythm that fueled those past turnarounds. “We haven’t really had any consistent stretches,” he explained. “It’s win one, lose one, overtime loss, overtime win. We’re trying to find that.”

McDavid’s determination shines amid struggles

If there’s a constant amid the inconsistency, it’s Connor McDavid. The captain once again carried the Oilers to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Blue Jackets, scoring two highlight-reel goals that left fans in awe.

Bowman couldn’t help but praise the superstar’s relentless mindset. “That singular focus which propels him every day,” he said. “He basically wasn’t going to let our team be denied. You read about it and you see it from a distance, but when you’re part of it up close, you realize — this guy’s something.”

As Edmonton looks to steady itself and regain championship form, Bowman remains patient but firm. The Oilers’ next challenge lies in finding collective cohesion before the season’s midpoint—before another promising roster risks slipping back into old habits.