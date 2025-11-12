Trending topics:
Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong discusses Connor Bedard, Macklin Celebrini’s chances to make the Olympic roster

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the outlook for Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini as both push for spots on Team Canada’s Olympic hockey roster.

By Alexander Rosquez

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on in an NHL game.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesConnor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on in an NHL game.

Team Canada’s Olympic roster discussions are beginning to take shape, and the spotlight is already fixed on two of the NHL’s brightest young stars — Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini. Both forwards have shown elite form early in the season, sparking debate about whether their performance could earn them a ticket to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The return of NHL players to Olympic competition has reignited excitement among fans and executives alike. Canada’s lineup, historically one of the hardest to crack in all of sports, must now find a balance between its established veterans and the next wave of elite talent.

With Bedard and Celebrini emerging as generational prospects, their inclusion would mark a bold shift in the team’s approach. Their current level of play has made it nearly impossible for Canada’s front office to overlook their candidacies.

Armstrong comments on Bedard and Celebrini

General manager Doug Armstrong recently spoke with insider Pierre LeBrun about the challenges of assembling Canada’s roster, acknowledging how young talents have forced themselves into consideration.

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the Sharks in action against the Panthers. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Macklin Celebrini #71 of the Sharks in action against the Panthers. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“There’s no age limit, at the high end or the low end, but I’m going to say some of the guys at the low end have really … they’ve found us,” Armstrong said. Connor Bedard has been playing some great hockey right now. He’s taken his game up to a level it wasn’t at last year. Celebrini has continued what he showed last year.”

Could youth reshape Team Canada’s identity?

Traditionally, Team Canada has leaned on experience, often favoring battle-tested veterans when assembling its Olympic lineup. However, the rise of Bedard and Celebrini presents an opportunity to inject new energy and creativity into the roster. Their presence could redefine the team’s identity and reflect a generational shift in Canadian hockey.

