NHL News: Stars’ Jake Oettinger makes tough admission on Mason Marchment’s $18M trade to Kraken

Jake Oettinger and the Dallas Stars reached the Western Conference Final for the third consecutive season, only to fall once more to the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated them for a second straight year. As the postseason ended, the Stars faced a series of roster and organizational changes that have reshaped the team for the offseason.

One of the most emotional moments came with the departure of a close friend and teammate. Mason Marchment, who signed a four-year, $18 million contract prior to the 2022 season, was traded to Seattle Kraken on June 19. In return, the Stars received a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick, marking the end of Marchment’s tenure in Dallas.

For Oettinger, the move was more than a business transaction—it was personal. The Stars’ goaltender revealed the emotional impact of losing a teammate he considered a brother both on and off the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did Mason Marchment’s trade affect Oettinger?

“That was really tough,” Oettinger admitted, as reported by Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars. “It’s no secret how close he and I are. That’s one you never really get over. Just as good as it gets as a guy and a teammate. Someone that doesn’t wear a letter but the guys in the room look up to. Mush is one of my best friends, and that’s not going to change.”

Mason Marchment was traded to the Seattle Kraken. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Oettinger explained how the personal side of the trade made it even harder. “It’s a tough part of the job when you get really close with someone. I mean, my wife and his wife are like best friends, and they’re having a baby really close to when we are, too. That whole part of it just sucks. It feels like right when I start calling someone my best friend, they get traded.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy gets honest about Jim Montgomery era and shoulder recovery

Organizational changes shape the Stars’ offseason

Marchment joins a Kraken team that made its own offseason adjustments, including the firing of coach Dan Bylsma after just one season. Meanwhile, the Stars made a coaching change, dismissing Pete DeBoer in the wake of their playoff loss to the Oilers—a decision believed to be influenced by his early pull of Oettinger in Game 5, which reportedly upset several players.

Advertisement

SurveyHow much will Mason Marchment’s trade affect the Stars’ 2025-26 season? How much will Mason Marchment’s trade affect the Stars’ 2025-26 season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The Stars are now under the leadership of Glen Gulutzan, returning for his second stint as head coach. As the team looks ahead, the focus will be on rebuilding chemistry and adapting to the roster changes while keeping competitive in the Western Conference.

Advertisement