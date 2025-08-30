NHL News: Devils explored move for historic Kraken forward as Quinn Hughes’ situation fuels speculation

The New Jersey Devils remain one of the most active teams in NHL trade rumors, and now a new name has surfaced. In the middle of speculation about Quinn Hughes possibly joining the team and ongoing negotiations over an extension for his brother Luke, a Seattle Kraken forward has reportedly come up as a potential addition.

At the moment, the Devils are dealing with a complicated situation involving the Hughes family. Luke Hughes’ contract talks still have no clear resolution, while rumors of a possible trade for Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks continue to grow.

Both scenarios are shaping the Devils’ next steps as management looks to strengthen the roster with proven offensive talent. Along those lines, reports suggest that New Jersey made a push for a key forward from the Kraken.

Which Kraken forward caught New Jersey’s attention?

According to insider Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com, the Devils reportedly checked in with the Kraken about Jared McCann, but were quickly turned down. The Canadian forward has been one of Seattle’s most consistent players, so the front office’s swift response comes as no surprise.

Jared McCann of the Kraken

McCann is coming off three straight seasons with more than 25 goals, establishing himself as the Kraken’s all-time leading scorer in just four years of the franchise’s existence. His profile fits exactly the type of player New Jersey is seeking to make a definitive push toward Stanley Cup contention.

The search continues

This situation leaves an air of uncertainty around the Devils, who are testing the market for new pieces while also needing to figure out what direction to take with the Hughes brothers. Although the attempt to land McCann didn’t pan out, the message is clear: the franchise is determined to surround its young core with proven, high-impact players.