The Dallas Cowboys are trying to stay alive in the playoff race. After starting the 2025 season with a 3-5-1 record, Jerry Jones’ team seemed finished, but, surprisingly, they responded with three consecutive wins.

In that stretch, the key moment came when they were down 21-0 against the Eagles. Dak Prescott led an epic comeback to secure the win at home, and then, on Thanksgiving Day, they delivered one of the best performances of the year to defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys have already shown that they can be Super Bowl contenders, but the big question is whether they can maintain that momentum on a tough road trip to Detroit. Find out what happens with a loss to the Lions in Week 14.

What happens if the Cowboys lose against the Lions in Week 14?

If the Cowboys lose against the Lions on Thursday Night Football, Dak Prescott’s team will drop to a 6-6-1 record and will be practically out of playoff contention, as they would be two and a half games behind the 49ers (the No. 7 seed).

Can the Cowboys make the playoffs if they lose to the Lions?

Yes. The Cowboys can still make the playoffs even with a loss to the Lions. However, their chances would be greatly reduced. They would need at least three losses from teams like the Packers or 49ers, in addition to the Lions losing at least twice. Of course, Dallas would have to win the four remaining games on the schedule.

What happens if the Cowboys win today vs Lions?

If the Cowboys win today against the Lions, Jerry Jones’ team would improve to a 7-5-1 record and would only need help from the 49ers to move up in the standings. They would be just one and a half games away from entering the playoff zone.

The other path, and perhaps the more accessible one, is to hope for a collapse by the Eagles in the race to win the NFC East. If Philadelphia loses two games and Dallas manages to win all their remaining matchups, Dak Prescott and his teammates would claim the division title.

