NHL News: Red Wings’ Todd McLellan provide key injury update on star forward Patrick Kane after scary collision

The Detroit Red Wings received concerning news this week as veteran forward Patrick Kane is set to miss at least the next two games due to an upper-body injury. The setback comes just as Detroit had built strong early-season momentum, leading the Eastern Conference with a 5-1-0 record.

Kane, who has been a key piece in the Red Wings’ offensive setup this season, was injured during last Friday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, after crashing hard into the boards. The 36-year-old winger hasn’t played since and did not travel with the team for their current two-game road trip.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed the veteran will remain out for the matchups against the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, noting that the team will reassess his condition before Saturday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues.

Kane’s status

“Patrick won’t make this trip,” McLellan told reporters on Tuesday, according to Red Wings official account on X. “He did skate today, which was a good sign. We’ll evaluate him when we get back for the Saturday game.”

Red Wings celebrate Raymond’s goal against the Maple Leafs during. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Though Kane managed to take the ice during Tuesday’s session, he did not fully participate in practice drills — a cautious approach as the Red Wings aim to avoid aggravating the injury.

In his absence, rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has stepped into Kane’s role on the second line, skating alongside Marco Kasper and Alex DeBrincat. The 20-year-old, selected 15th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, has yet to record his first career NHL point through six games.

Detroit staying confident despite schedule challenge

The Red Wings’ upcoming schedule won’t make things easy, with seven of their next eight games coming on the road. Still, Kane’s one-year, $3 million contract extension has already proven valuable, as he’s contributed five points (two goals, three assists) through just five games this season.

A 19-year NHL veteran, Kane remains a crucial piece of Detroit’s leadership core and offensive depth. Last season, he tallied 59 points in 72 regular-season appearances — production the Red Wings hope to regain once their star winger returns to full health.