Brad Marchand’s five-game goal streak draws reaction from Paul Maurice after Panthers’ win vs Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers continue to find their rhythm under Paul Maurice, guided by the veteran touch of Brad Marchand, who extended his goal streak to five games in a 3–2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Marchand’s latest effort — a slick backhand finish midway through the second period — also stretched his point streak to eight games. The veteran winger has rediscovered his trademark edge, combining precision and poise as Florida capped its road trip at an even 2–2–0.

Vegas mounted a late push, but Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 30 shots to preserve the win, marking his 437th career victory and tying him with Jacques Plante for ninth all time in NHL history.

It’s Marchand’s longest goal streak since the 2015–16 season, when he recorded seven straight games with a goal. Over his current eight-game point run, he’s tallied eight goals and four assists, now just two points shy of the 1,000 mark for his career.

Maurice’s reaction

“He’s special and tight. His hands are so quick,” Paul Maurice said according to NHL.com. “You know he’s a good player when you coach against him, but when you see him up close, it’s just exceptional.”

Florida’s balance and Vegas’ frustration

Jesper Boqvist opened the scoring for Florida in the first period, and Sam Reinhart added a power-play goal early in the third that proved decisive. “We looked cold for the last few games,” Maurice admitted. “It’s good that it’s a game-winner and off a shot tip.”

For Vegas, Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev scored, while Carl Lindbom made 17 saves in the loss. Despite outshooting the Panthers 12–1 in the final frame, the Golden Knights fell short for the third straight game (0–2–1).

What comes next for Florida and Marchand?

With Marchand nearing the 1,000-point milestone, the Panthers will aim to sustain their momentum as they return home for a key divisional matchup against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Nov. 13, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Marchand’s hot streak and Florida’s balance will be critical if the team hopes to continue climbing the standings and build on their recent success.