NHL News: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas out due to major injury

The St. Louis Blues face a challenging road ahead as they lose their top scorer, Robert Thomas, to injury, impacting their lineup and upcoming games.

The St. Louis Blues announced on Wednesday that forward Robert Thomas has been placed on injury reserve due to a fractured ankle. He is expected to undergo re-evaluation in six weeks, which is a major blow for the Blues, who are 4-3 in the NHL season and sit fifth in the Central Division.

The 25-year-old Thomas has appeared in seven games for the Blues this season, contributing six points with one goal and five assists, along with two penalty minutes. Drafted by the Blues in the first round as the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Aurora, Ontario, has amassed 321 points, including 87 goals and 234 assists, over the course of 403 regular-season games in his career.

In Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat against the Winnipeg Jets, the 25-year-old blocked a shot from Jets defenseman Neal Pionk early in the third period. He gradually skated to the bench but did not come back into the game.

Last season, Thomas was the Blues’ leading scorer and an All-Star. The season has been rocky so far for the Blues, who have allowed many goals, and losing their best offensive player does not bode well for their upcoming fixtures.

Robert Thomas #18 of the St. Louis Blues in action against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 10, 2024 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Blues are set to take on the Maple Leafs tomorrow, followed by the Canadiens on Saturday night, and then the Senators on Tuesday, October 29th.

To cope without Thomas, Daily Faceoff predicts that Brayden Schenn will center a line with Brandon Saad and Nathan Walker, while Pavel Buchnevich will play between Jordan Kyrou and Alexandre Texier.