NHL News: Blackhawks' Anders Sorensen sends strong message to Connor Bedard after rough loss

The losses keep stacking up for the Chicago Blackhawks, and though the expectations for the 2024-25 NHL season were never that high, it’s become a frustrating trend in Windy City. After another blowout loss, interim coach Anders Sorensen voiced a bold comment about Connor Bedard’s performance.

Bedard is the brightest light of hope in Chicago. Thus, the team is rebuilding around the 19-year-old generational talent, though progress has been slow and finite so far. Bedard leads the team in assists and points, but it’s not enough to help the team climb out of the bottom of the standings.

After the 5-1 defeat against the Dallas Stars, the Blackhawks lost their fourth straight game. Interim coach Anders Sorensen has nothing to show for his fruitless search for better outings. Bedard scored the first goal for Chicago, but Dallas scored five unanswered to shatter the home team’s hopes.

Despite his tally, Bedard finished the night with a -4 plus/minus, however, Sorensen highlighted positives from his performance.

Chicago Blackhawks draft pick Connor Bedard is introduced at Fifth Third Arena on June 30, 2023, in Chicago.

“I think there’s lots to go into the game, but I think offensively he’s doing some good things,” Anders Sorensen said of Bedard, via NHL.com. “Today, obviously, he was on for a bunch against, but some of them weren’t necessarily on him. Offensively, he’s playing well. He’s creating a lot. Try to get him on the ice in those situations, get him the puck a lot.”

Chicago must turn the page ahead of biggest game of the season

It’s clear as day the Blackhawks won’t be making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, thus, this season has only a handful of truly must-win games for Chicago. Perhaps the Hawks’ biggest game of this campaign will take place on New Year’s Eve, but they must flip the script to be competitive in it.

On December 31, the Blackhawks will take on the St. Louis Blues at home, but not at United Center. Instead, Chicago will play at Wrigley Field as the NHL’s Winter Classic will take place. It will be the Blackhawks’ seventh outdoor game, the most by any team in the league.

The classic baseball venue, Wrigley Field, will host its second Winter Classic. The iconic diamond in Chicago hosted its first rink on January 1, 2009, when the Blackhawks fell 6-4 to the Detroit Red Wings.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Change the tune outdoors

Though no other franchise has as much outdoor-experience as the Blackhawks, they haven’t had great, fond memories of their past games. Chicago is 1-5-0 when playing in the elements.

“We’re going to change that. I’m 1-0 so far so I want to make it 2-0,” Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno said. “As much as this is an amazing experience, we’re all competitors and our job is to win the hockey game. So it would mean a ton to get a win for our fanbase, for this city, especially against a rival like St. Louis. I’m sure they’re feeling the same way. It’ll be a great contest and we’re looking forward to it.”

The puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field. It will be a sight to behold, as the weather calls for periods of snow and rain.