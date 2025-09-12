Trending topics:
NHL News: Oilers GM Stan Bowman downplays panic over Connor McDavid’s contract status

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman stresses patience amid Connor McDavid’s contract uncertainty, highlighting the team’s focus on winning and dismissing worst-case speculation.

By Alexander Rosquez

Connor McDavid speaks to media during Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.
© (Photo by Leah Hennel/Getty Images)Connor McDavid speaks to media during Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp.

The start of training camp in Edmonton brought more than just drills and roster battles—it brought tension. All eyes quickly turned to Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain and franchise cornerstone. With his contract nearing its end, speculation about his next move has dominated conversations throughout the city and across Canada.

Fans filled the stands with a mix of excitement and unease, wondering whether McDavid will commit long-term or explore other opportunities. The superstar forward, known for dazzling performances and leadership on the ice, remains tight-lipped, leaving both the media and teammates to navigate an air of uncertainty.

Amid the swirling rumors, GM Stan Bowman refused to indulge in worst-case scenarios. Emphasizing patience, he kept the focus on preparation and winning, reminding everyone that McDavid’s decision, while important, shouldn’t overshadow the team’s goals this season.

How long can the Oilers afford to wait for Connor McDavid?

Bowman addressed the speculation directly in an interview on TSN, highlighting the importance of focusing on the present. “I don’t like talking about hypotheticals. There’s a million different what-ifs that people could throw our way, and I think that’s not really a productive discussion. I love having him on our team here. I know he’s dedicated, and just to quote what he said, there’s nothing he wants more than to win the Cup in Edmonton.”

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The GM stressed that distractions won’t derail preparation as the season begins. “That’s kind of what we’re all focused on right now, heading into next week, and looking forward to seeing camp start up,” he added, emphasizing stability over speculation.

What’s next for the Oilers?

For now, the Oilers remain focused on training camp and the upcoming season. Bowman and the coaching staff are committed to patience, trusting that McDavid will make the decision in his own time. While speculation will continue, the team is preparing to compete at the highest level regardless of the contract saga’s outcome.

