NHL News: With Brad Marchand and Panthers set to miss him, Matthew Tkachuk’s Olympic chances revealed

Matthew Tkachuk’s last season with the Florida Panthers delivered great moments such as winning the Stanley Cup, but the Panthers’ captain has also dealt with injuries. The teammate of star Brad Marchand has a clear shot at the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina.

Tkachuk played 52 games last season while dealing with a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury. The Panthers will miss him at the start of the season, but the captain’s plans go beyond the NHL, extending to his role with Team USA.

Marchand will carry more responsibility in the Panthers’ offense during Tkachuk’s absence. The veteran forward will also be keeping an eye on his teammate’s situation as the Winter Olympic Games approach and the Americans aim to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Tkachuk play in the Olympic Games?

There is still no certainty about whether Tkachuk will play in the 2026 Olympics. However, general manager Bill Guerin shared an update on the Panthers’ captain. “He called me and told me what was going on, he said it wouldn’t be smart for him to get on a plane and fly right now. He didn’t need to be here. He was upbeat. He always is,” Guerin said.

Brad Marchand with the Team Canada

Advertisement

Tkachuk and his brother Brady are the faces of Team USA, and they proved it at the 4 Nations Faceoff in February, when the team lost the tournament final against Marchand’s Team Canada. The duo’s role will be crucial if the Panthers’ captain is able to take part in the competition.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito meddling in Miami organization after back-to-back Stanley Cups with Panthers

What is Team USA expecting?

While there is caution surrounding the health of the 27-year-old star, Team USA is “planning and hoping” to have Tkachuk available for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics this February, U.S. general manager Bill Guerin said Wednesday.