The New Jersey Devils may have gained the upper hand against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, but their dangerous actions didn’t go unnoticed. Only a day after the game, the NHL announced a fine on Brenden Dillon for a dangerous hit on Tyler Bertuzzi.

“New Jersey’s Brenden Dillon has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for boarding Chicago’s Tyler Bertuzzi,” the NHL Department of Player Safety confirmed on its official X account.

Dillon was given a two-minute penalty for elbowing and boarding Bertuzzi from the back, a punishment that didn’t seem harsh enough for Blackhawks fans. Bedard capitalized on the situation to score the opener as Dillon’s penalty left Chicago with a 5-on-3 advantage late in the first period, but many believe it should’ve been a five-minute penalty.

Fans complain about Dillon’s punishment

“Launches himself off the ice while doing it. If this is not a 5 minute major then what is?,“ a user complained. “How is this not a 5 and a game?,” another fan wrote on X, as many agreed that Dillon’s hit on Bertuzzi deserved a suspension.

“Absolutely suspendable. Jumped at him from behind and blatant elbow to the head. Dirty hit and no need for it,” a user claimed. “That’s a premeditated elbow to the head. Should be suspended,” another fan added.

Another user, however, correctly predicted what the NHL’s decision with Dillon would ultimately be: “Oof. Bad. Don’t expect anything from player safety though. Maybe a 5K fine.”

Others called for consistency from the NHL Department of Player Safety in these situations. “Jumps into check. Direct contact with head. Just a minor penalty. Referees should have called major and reviewed it. Inconsistency must be corrected,” one wrote. “Rempe got 7 games for that exact hit last year… @NHLPlayerSafety need to be consistent,” was another fan’s complaint.

Dillon’s physical game against Bedard, Bertuzzi’s Blackhawks

Dillon entered Wednesday’s game decided to make his presence felt at United Center, aiming to intimidate the Blackhawks in their own territory. Before the penalty for his hit on Bertuzzi, the seasoned defenseman got physical with Bedard.

Only in the first period, the 35-year-old laid three hits on the Blackhawks’ third-year sensation. It’s safe to say that the Devils veteran got away with it, as New Jersey ultimately left the Windy City with two points in overtime.

Bedard and Bertuzzi will have to wait to seek revenge against Dillon, with the Blackhawks not facing the Devils again until March 29, 2026. That game will be in New Jersey though, and only time will tell us if the Blackhawks can be as physical as the Devils were away from home.