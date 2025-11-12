NHL News: Lightning HC Jon Cooper puts Brad Marchand, Panthers on notice with controversial call-ups

Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers will never see eye-to-eye with Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning. In the 2025-26 NHL season, that is no different. As the Floridian rivals gear up for their first matchup of the campaign, the latest decision made in the Big Guava could raise eyebrows in Sunrise.

Marchand and the Panthers haven’t forgotten about the heated preseason showdown with the Lightning. Even if Florida wanted to move on, the latest roster moves in Tampa made sure to remind the Cats about it. When the Cats and Bolts meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 15, a public enemy will return to Sunrise for the first time since being suspended by the NHL.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Boris Katchouk and Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League,” as announced by the organization through an official statement.

With Cooper and his staff mired in an injury crisis, changes were expected to the lineup. However, calling up two players known for their physical style could be seen as a warning shot to Marchand and the Panthers. If tempers flared in the preseason, there’s no reason to believe the air will be any less tense when these two despised organizations meet in a crucial Atlantic Division matchup.

Head coach Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

What happened the last time Sabourin faced Marchand and the Panthers?

Sabourin has yet to make his official debut with the Lightning. However, he made quite a statement during the NHL preseason finale. As the Bolts lost 7-0 to the Cats in a meaningless game ahead of the regular season, Sabourin went after defenseman Aaron Ekblad with no other intention but to injure the Panthers’ star blueliner.

As a result, the Department of Player Safety suspended him for four games. While he served his punishment, Sabourin has yet to make an appearance in the 2025-26 campaign. With the game against the Panthers circled in red, he is trending to make his way into the lineup for the Battle of Florida in Sunrise.

Almost as if fate would have it, Sabourin’s last NHL appearance came during the 2024-25 season—against none other than the Panthers, while playing for the San Jose Sharks.

The Battle of Florida: Panthers vs Lightning

When people ask just how much the league has grown and evolved, mentioning that one of the fiercest rivalries in the NHL now takes place between two organizations in the state of Florida should paint a clear picture.

Either the Panthers or the Lightning has appeared in each of the last six Stanley Cup Finals, highlighting just how competitive hockey has become in The Sunshine State. Yet, for all they’ve done to grow the sport in Florida, these two teams absolutely despise each other. The Cats and Bolts can’t stand one another, and it makes for guaranteed entertainment whenever they go head-to-head.

Brad Marchand at Amerant Bank Arena on October 23, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.

Bad blood between the Cats and Bolts

Last season, Florida and Tampa Bay met for the fourth time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Panthers prevailing and tying the all-time playoff series record at two apiece. The depth of their hatred is best reflected in their penalty minutes: during the 2024-25 campaign, the Bolts and Cats combined for a staggering 134 PIMs across four meetings—an average of 33.5 per game.

As the rivalry renews in the 2025-26 season, expect nothing less—especially with Sabourin expected to join the lineup, carrying a huge target on his back. Marchand and company won’t let the latest incident slide, so fans would be wise to buckle up, grab their popcorn, and get ready for an instant classic.

