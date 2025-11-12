Mike Sullivan’s first year in Manhattan has been anything but smooth-sailing. With the New York Rangers struggling to be consistent, the organization announced a move for a veteran goaltender who played for divisional opponents in the NHL.

The Rangers have struggled through their first 17 games under Mike Sullivan. Though the former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach knows his way around the Metropolitan Division, the Blueshirts have had everything but regularity, failing to string together strong outings in the NHL.

Though most would argue the Rangers are set in goal, with Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick splitting duties, Sullivan and New York have made a move for a veteran whose NHL career never quite took off.

As the organization announced through an official statement, the New York Rangers have signed Spencer Martin to a two-year contract. Under his new $1.55 million deal, Martin will make $775,000 a year (league minimum).

Mike Sullivan at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Martin joins Rangers for third stint in Metro Division

Though Martin had never played for the Rangers before—nor for any organization based in the Tri-State area, effectively ruling out 37.5% of the teams in the Metro Division—he was no stranger to the neighborhood.

The veteran netminder suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign before being traded midseason to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he also appeared in the 2024-25 season.

However, Martin spent most of his tenure in the AHL affiliate. Over the summer, the 30-year-old goalie took his game overseas to the KHL, appearing in 14 contests before committing to a two-year deal with the Rangers.

Spencer Martin back during his stint with the Blue Jackets

Martin’s numbers are far from exciting for New York

As he joins New York, Martin is expected to play in the AHL for the Hartford Wolf Pack, awaiting an opportunity in the NHL if Shesterkin or Quick aren’t fit to play. So far in his career, Martin has appeared in 66 NHL games, registering a .883 save percentage and allowing an average of 3.56 goals per game.