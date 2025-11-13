Auston Matthews injury update: Maple Leafs find out for how long the star will be out

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing for another setback as star forward Auston Matthews deals with a lower-body injury. The injury adds to a growing list of concerns for the team, which has faced multiple key absences in recent weeks.

According to insider Chris Johnston, Matthews is expected to be sidelined for at least a week as he recovers and the team manages his rehabilitation. The timing comes at a critical stretch of the season, making every game without the center more consequential.

The Maple Leafs will now look to adjust their lineup and ice time distribution to compensate for Matthews’ absence, relying on depth players to maintain offensive production while the star recovers.

How long will Matthews be out?

According to a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Auston Matthews’ injury is considered not serious, but he will miss a couple of games.” The Maple Leafs are managing his recovery carefully, aiming to return him to the lineup fully healthy while minimizing risk during this crucial stretch of the season.

How Toronto will adjust without Matthews

The Maple Leafs are expected to rely on William Nylander and John Tavares to shoulder the offensive load in Auston Matthews’ absence. Nick Robertson has been promoted to the top line alongside Matthew Knies, while head coach Craig Berube has made several lineup adjustments to maintain both scoring momentum and defensive stability.

