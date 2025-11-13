Trending topics:
NHL

Auston Matthews injury update: Maple Leafs find out for how long the star will be out

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is dealing with a lower-body injury, and the team is assessing his status as it navigate a tough stretch.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs controls the puck.
© Chris Tanouye/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs controls the puck.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing for another setback as star forward Auston Matthews deals with a lower-body injury. The injury adds to a growing list of concerns for the team, which has faced multiple key absences in recent weeks.

According to insider Chris Johnston, Matthews is expected to be sidelined for at least a week as he recovers and the team manages his rehabilitation. The timing comes at a critical stretch of the season, making every game without the center more consequential.

The Maple Leafs will now look to adjust their lineup and ice time distribution to compensate for Matthews’ absence, relying on depth players to maintain offensive production while the star recovers.

Advertisement

How long will Matthews be out?

According to a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, “Auston Matthews’ injury is considered not serious, but he will miss a couple of games.” The Maple Leafs are managing his recovery carefully, aiming to return him to the lineup fully healthy while minimizing risk during this crucial stretch of the season.

Advertisement

How Toronto will adjust without Matthews

NHL News: Senators make major roster decision on Shane Pinto amid captain Brady Tkachuk’s absence

see also

NHL News: Senators make major roster decision on Shane Pinto amid captain Brady Tkachuk’s absence

The Maple Leafs are expected to rely on William Nylander and John Tavares to shoulder the offensive load in Auston Matthews’ absence. Nick Robertson has been promoted to the top line alongside Matthew Knies, while head coach Craig Berube has made several lineup adjustments to maintain both scoring momentum and defensive stability.

Survey

How will the Maple Leafs handle Auston Matthews’ absence?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Besides Matthews’ injury, Maple Leafs announce roster move to aid pivotal position
NHL

Besides Matthews’ injury, Maple Leafs announce roster move to aid pivotal position

Leafs HC Berube rectifies Matthews’ injury with clear statement
NHL

Leafs HC Berube rectifies Matthews’ injury with clear statement

Bruins' Zadorov breaks silence after Maple Leafs' Matthews leaves game following hit
NHL

Bruins' Zadorov breaks silence after Maple Leafs' Matthews leaves game following hit

Marchand, Panthers learn encouraging injury update on Tkachuk, Barkov
NHL

Marchand, Panthers learn encouraging injury update on Tkachuk, Barkov

Better Collective Logo