NHL Rumors: Connor Bedard could lose star Blackhawks teammate to Matthew Tkachuk’s Panthers

With the trade deadline looming, rumors are taking over the NHL. Reports suggest the Chicago Blackhawks could be saying goodbye to a key teammate of Connor Bedard, as Matthew Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers might come knocking.

The 2024-25 NHL season has been a complete letdown in Chi-Town, with players openly requesting trades and the franchise stuck at the bottom of the standings. While Bedard’s season has been disappointing, much of the criticism on his performance can also be attributed to the lack of talent surrounding him.

Coming into the campaign, everybody within the organization in Chicago was aware they were in for a long year, confident on building the foundations for the future. The future looks good for the Blackhawks, but some players can’t wait for tomorrow to arrive, instead hoping for a change of scenery.

In light of this, reports have surfaced indicating the Florida Panthers’ interest in acquiring star defenseman Seth Jones, meaning Bedard could lose a key teammate in Chicago. The Panthers could be looking to add an experienced blueliner as they prepare to defend their Stanley Cup title, under the leadership of Tkachuk, who is expected to return later in the season.

Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the second period at the United Center on February 07, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“The team I’m watching the most is Florida [in a potential trade for Chicago’s Seth Jones],” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Jones drops bold message about the franchise, amid trade request

Jones arrived in Chicago in a big trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks had much hope in the defenseman, signing him to an eight-year, $76M extension. However, it hasn’t paid off for either party, and Jones has made it clear he wishes to be traded.

“This has been almost four years of bottom of the league, so it’s not just this year — for me at least,” Seth Jones stated, via Chicago Sun-Times. “We haven’t made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows. We don’t get a lot of wins because of that.”

Possible destinations

While Florida may be interested in trading for disgruntled Blackhawks defender Seth Jones, his salary cap hit is a considerable anchor that the Panthers would have to work their way around in order to make ends meet. It’s possible Chicago would have to retain a part of Jones’ salary, in order for Florida to make a suitable offer.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates after scoring a goal, his 100th career point, against the Calgary Flames during the second period at the United Center on January 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Another franchise that could trade for Jones could be one that has surprised the NHL with their impressive season. The Blue Jackets, whom are already familiar with Jones, could look to repatriate the 30-year-old blueliner.

It’s still early to tell, but it seems Jones and Chicago are drifting apart lately. With the trade deadline looming, rumors are bound to swirl about potential suitors for the defenseman.