Phillies reportedly ‘begging’ for Nick Castellanos trade amid rising offseason pressure

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly pushing hard to trade Nick Castellanos, navigating contract concerns and a slow outfield market as they prepare for 2026.

By Alexander Rosquez

© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesNick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts following an at bat.

The Philadelphia Phillies are facing mounting pressure to move veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos as the 2026 season approaches. While the offseason has been busy around MLB, negotiations involving Castellanos have stalled, leaving the Phillies front office scrambling to clear roster space and balance contracts.

Interest around the league has remained muted, with teams cautious about Castellanos’s $20 million 2026 salary and a career-worst bWAR last season. Despite the Phillies’ willingness to absorb part of the contract, the slowdown in the MLB outfield market has made it harder to finalize a deal.

The urgency stems from Philadelphia’s roster strategy, emphasizing defensive efficiency, flexibility, and creating opportunities for top prospects like Justin Crawford. Castellanos has expressed openness to moving, including a potential transition to first base, but the front office is still waiting for a suitable match.

Why are the Phillies pushing for a Castellanos trade?

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “The Rangers are listening on Corey Seager, the Diamondbacks on Ketel Marte, and the Phillies are begging someone to take Nick Castellanos,” highlighting the Phillies’ urgency. The team aims to open up right field and adjust payroll while reinforcing roster depth.

Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a walk-off sacrifice fly. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

What’s next for Philadelphia?

For now, the Phillies are monitoring trade activity and evaluating potential openings. While the market has yet to show strong interest, a deal could materialize if a team is willing to take on Castellanos’s contract, allowing Philadelphia to continue shaping their 2026 roster strategy.

