Blackhawks HC Anders Sorensen makes big change after Tyler Bertuzzi’s comments on Connor Bedard, teammates

The Chicago Blackhawks need to turn things around in the 2024-25 NHL season, as they are stuck at the bottom of the standings and in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Sometimes the biggest changes needed are simply going back to what worked in the past, and interim head coach Anders Sorensen seems to agree after Tyler Bertuzzi’s strong message about Connor Bedard and the rest of the team.

The Blackhawks suffered a deflating loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs during their most recent outing, falling at home by a score of 5-2. Bertuzzi couldn’t hide his frustration after the game, as he expected the team to show a much better face coming off the 4 Nations break.

Yet, nothing seems to have changed during the NHL’s hiatus for Chicago. The performances have been far from encouraging all season long. Bedard has been kept off the scoresheet during the Hawks’ two outings since the regular season resumed. While this is concerning for Bedard’s performance, it also highlights the lack of support around the 19-year-old franchise lynchpin.

Before a pivotal matchup with the Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City, with Chicago eager to snap its losing skid, Sorensen shuffled the lineup, making a big change involving Bedard and Bertuzzi.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the United Center on October 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

“Bertuzzi, Bedard and Nazar back together on the Blackhawks’ top line,” The Athletic’s Scott Powers reported.

Shortly after Bertuzzi voiced a strong message, speaking about the lack of chemistry with his linemates and throughout the lineup, Sorensen took notice and issued the key change, reassembling the top line of Bedard, Bertuzzi, and Nazar—a combination that had been very exciting and perhaps the biggest highlight of the season.

Bertuzzi’s comments

After the rough defeat against fellow Original Six team, the Maple Leafs, Bertuzzi issued a blunt statement about the team’s performance, which was clearly a wake-up call for Sorensen. The interim head coach took notice of the leader’s message.

‘‘It comes within. We’ve just got to be more on the same page,” Bertuzzi admitted, per Chicago Sun-Times. “We’ve got to talk more to each other. We’ve got to be more in sync. Just weren’t ready, just slow, not connected. We’ve gotta be better.’’

Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Chicago Blackhawks arrives to the red carpet prior to the Chicago Blackhawks home opener against the San Jose Sharks at the United Center on October 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Dynamic duo

Sorensen hopes Bedard and Bertuzzi will click immediately and be on the same page as they reunite on the top line. Earlier in the season, the two had played together, alongside Nazar. But recently, the only times they shared the ice were during power play opportunities.

Bertuzzi hasn’t found the back of the net in the last ten games, and the slump has certainly taken its toll on the veteran net-front presence who’s made a living in the crease.

“When you’re on a streak and you’re feeling it, stuff’s just hitting you and going in,” Bertuzzi openly admitted, via Ben Pope of Chicago Sun-Times. “You ride the highs when they’re high, but keep grounding out the lows.”

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against Cam Fowler #17 of the St. Louis Blues during the third period in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on December 31, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

On the road, again

Chicago embarks westbound on a crucial three-game road trip, facing off against Utah on 2/25, the Vegas Golden Knights on 2/28, and the Anaheim Ducks on 3/2. This stretch could either be the final straw for the Blackhawks, or the catalyst for much-needed change in the Windy City.

