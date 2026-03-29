Sidney Crosby confirms he will try to play with Penguins against NY Islanders after injury

Sidney Crosby took an important step toward a potential return after getting back on the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of their crucial matchup against the New York Islanders.

Crosby downplayed the development but acknowledged the positive signs after testing his condition during practice. “It’s just day to day. It’s nice to get out there with the guys and see how everything felt. That’s how I’m taking it.”

The Stanley Cup champion emphasized that every remaining game carries weight, even if the Islanders matchup brings extra importance as a division showdown. He’ll try to be available. “They’re all important at this point. It’s a big race and a big stretch for us. As a player, these are the games you want to be in. These are big games.”

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How long will Sidney Crosby be out with Penguins?

Sidney Crosby may not miss much time, as he could return on Monday against the Islanders after practicing with the team. The Penguins continue to list him as day to day, and early signs suggest he may have avoided another long-term injury, which would be a major relief during the final stretch of the playoff race.

Do the Penguins control their destiny to make the NHL playoffs?

Yes. The Penguins enter the contest just behind the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings, making the head-to-head meeting a potential swing game. Securing a top-three finish would guarantee a playoff berth, while slipping could push the Penguins into a crowded wild card battle. One thing is certain. They control their destiny.