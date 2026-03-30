Are Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin playing today, Mar. 30, for Penguins vs Islanders at UBS Arena?

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are both game-time decisions for today’s game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders. Both players remain listed as day-to-day after returning to practice.

The uncertainty comes despite encouraging signs. The Penguins’ captain (lower-body injury) and Geno (upper-body injury) both practiced with contact and rejoined regular drills ahead of the trip to New York.

However, head coach Dan Muse has made it clear their availability will likely be decided close to puck drop, keeping their status firmly in doubt. That makes this one of the most closely watched lineup situations of the night.

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What injuries do Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have?

Sidney Crosby is dealing with a lower-body injury, while Evgeni Malkin is recovering from an upper-body injury. Both issues have sidelined them in recent games for the Pittsburgh Penguins and remain the key reason behind their uncertain status against the New York Islanders.

Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal with Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell in 2025 (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Crosby suffered his injury after exiting a recent game following an awkward play, which led the team to rule him out shortly after. Meanwhile, Geno sustained his upper-body issue in a previous matchup and has missed multiple games since, with Pittsburgh opting for a cautious recovery plan.

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Neither injury is currently viewed as long-term, but given the timing in the playoff race, the NHL team have been careful not to rush either player back into action before they are fully ready.

Malkin struggling to stay on the ice

Malkin has missed time recently for multiple reasons. Earlier this month, he served a five-game suspension after slashing Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in the head during a game on March 5, an incident that resulted in a major penalty and game misconduct.

After returning from that suspension, he was able to rejoin the lineup, but he was later sidelined again due to an upper-body injury. Now back at practice and taking contact, his status will likely be determined shortly before the game.