NY Rangers crush Capitals’ Stanley Cup chances with 8-1 blowout victory

The New York Rangers look possessed to end the 2025-26 NHL season. Playing a youngster-filled lineup, Mike Sullivan and company have finally found something that works in The Big Apple. For the Washington Capitals, though, the 8-1 defeat feels like a playoff-elimination loss, and it may as well be that. Their odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs took a considerable hit after the defeat at Madison Square Garden.

According to MoneyPuck, the Capitals had a 23% chance of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs before the puck dropped at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” However, the Capitals couldn’t make the most of their opportunity. Instead, they were blown out of the water by the young and hungry squad in New York. As a result, MoneyPuck now gives Washington a 6.3% chance of making the postseason.

Considering their odds entering Easter Sunday, the 8–1 blowout on Broadway reduced their chances by approximately 73%. Put another way, the Capitals have now seen nearly three-quarters of their chances vanish into thin air because of the thrashing at the hands of the Blueshirts.

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Worst defeat in a while for Capitals

Losing to a divisional opponent never feels good. Doing so by a seven-goal margin to a team that’s been eliminated from playoff contention for a long time, though, stings much worse. The Washington Capitals hadn’t allowed eight goals in a regular-season outing since the 2005–06 NHL season.

Will Cuylle scored a hat trick in the 8-1 win

The 8–1 defeat in Manhattan brought longtime fans flashbacks to the 7–0 loss to the Rangers in the 2010–11 campaign at Madison Square Garden. If there’s a silver lining—some may call it delusion—it’s that Washington ended up making the playoffs that season as a wild card. Perhaps the Capitals will have the same luck this time around. However, the outlook is far from promising.

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Playoff race in the Eastern Conference

The Caps (87 points) are three points out of the last wild-card spot, with one more game played than the Flyers (90 points), Senators (90), Red Wings (88), and Blue Jackets (88). Matt Roy said it best: “We just need four wins in the next four games,” the Capitals’ blueliner said, via NHL.com. It sounds simple and comes out cleanly from the players’ mouths. Like most things, it’s easier said than done.

For a team that lost 7–3 and 8–1 in its last two road games (against non-playoff teams) and is set to play three road games in its final four, it shows just how steep of a climb the Capitals are facing. Aside from a showdown with the Blue Jackets, the Caps won’t face direct opponents in their playoff race.

Capitals don’t control their destiny

Even if Washington wins out, its fate isn’t in its hands. The Capitals could pull off an incredible finish to the season, but it may all be in vain. Perhaps they are destined to swim all the way to the shore, only to perish there.

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If that happens, the Capitals may look back at this defeat in New York City. In the concrete jungle where dreams are made, Washington’s playoff dream may have just been crushed to pieces.