What’s the biggest blowout in an NHL Stanley Cup Final?

With the Stanley Cup on the line, teams rarely leave room for error. Still, several Finals have featured surprisingly one-sided victories that earned a permanent place in NHL lore.

Stanley Cup Final games are supposed to be tight, tense and unforgettable. With the NHL’s biggest prize on the line, every goal usually carries enormous weight. There have been nights when one team completely overwhelmed the other.

The most lopsided game came on May 25, 1991, when the Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Minnesota North Stars 8-0 in Game 6 to clinch their first championship. The eight-goal margin remains the largest victory.

Led by Mario Lemieux and backed by a flawless 39-save shutout from Tom Barrasso, they dominated from start to finish, scoring three times in the opening period and never allowing Minnesota a chance to recover.

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How did the Pittsburgh Penguins dominate the 1991 Stanley Cup Final?

The Pittsburgh Penguins dominated the 1991 Stanley Cup Final by defeating the Minnesota North Stars 8-0 in Game 6, setting the record for the largest margin of victory in Stanley Cup Final history.

Mario Lemieux #66 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during the game in 2002 (Source: Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

The blowout secured Pittsburgh’s first championship and capped one of the most impressive playoff runs of the early 1990s. Although the Penguins entered the Final as favorites, the series was not a complete mismatch.

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Minnesota stole Game 1 and repeatedly challenged Pittsburgh throughout the matchup. However, the Penguins’ star power eventually proved overwhelming. Game 6 quickly became a showcase of Pittsburgh’s dominance.

The Pens scored three goals in the opening period and continued attacking relentlessly throughout the night. Mario Lemieux finished with a goal and four points, while Tom Barrasso stopped all 39 shots he faced to record a shutout.

The championship also announced the arrival of a new NHL powerhouse. Lemieux finished the postseason with 44 points in 23 games and captured the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Pittsburgh would return the following season and win a second consecutive Stanley Cup.

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What are the largest winning margins in Stanley Cup Final games?

An eight-goal margin is the largest winning margin in Stanley Cup Final history, achieved by the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 8-0 victory over the Minnesota North Stars in 1991. More than 30 years later, no team has surpassed that mark.

Among the biggest blowouts ever recorded in Stanley Cup Final games are:

Year Result Margin 1991 Penguins 8-0 North Stars +8 2024 Oilers 8-1 Panthers +7 2022 Avalanche 7-0 Lightning +7 2011 Bruins 8-1 Canucks +7 1996 Avalanche 8-1 Panthers +7

The Oilers joined this exclusive list in 2024 when they routed the Panthers 8-1 in Game 4 while facing elimination. Connor McDavid recorded four points and Edmonton became just the third team in NHL history to score at least eight goals.

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Has any team ever won the Stanley Cup Final by more than eight goals?

No, no team has ever won a Stanley Cup Final game by more than eight goals. Pittsburgh’s 8-0 victory over Minnesota in 1991 remains the NHL record for the largest margin of victory in a Stanley Cup Final contest.

Several teams have come close by winning Final games by seven goals, including Colorado’s 8-1 victory over Florida in 1996, Boston’s 8-1 win against Vancouver in 2011, and Edmonton’s 8-1 triumph over Florida in 2024.

Yet none managed to exceed the eight-goal benchmark. The longevity of the record is particularly impressive considering the dramatic changes the NHL has experienced over the past three decades.

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Which Stanley Cup Final featured the most goals in a single game?

The highest-scoring Stanley Cup Final game on record was Detroit’s 9-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the 1936 Stanley Cup Final, a contest that produced 13 combined goals. Nearly 90 years later, no Stanley Cup Final game has surpassed that total.

The game took place on April 7, 1936, and featured an offensive explosion rarely seen in a championship series. Detroit scored nine times against Toronto, establishing a record that still stands for the most goals scored by a team.

The Red Wings’ nine-goal outburst was later matched—but not exceeded—by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 and the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Modern NHL fans may be more familiar with the Vegas Golden Knights’ 9-3 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.