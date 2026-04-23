NY Rangers’ price for Vincent Trocheck reportedly rises as trade talks heat up

In the end, it may all work out for the New York Rangers and Vincent Trocheck. The veteran forward could make his way to an NHL contender with time to settle into his new surroundings before the 2026–27 season, and the Rangers could receive a better trade package in return.

Following a dramatic 2025–26 NHL campaign, New York is hoping for peace and quiet in the offseason. Still, it must take care of crucial pieces of business, such as Trocheck’s future. The Rangers have reportedly set their price, and a trade could finally materialize. However, that price may have gone up, which would reflect well on GM Chris Drury and company for holding on to Trocheck just a little bit longer.

“The Rangers believe they will be able to get more [for Trocheck] this summer,” as reported by Vince Mercogliano on The Flying V podcast. “I’ve talked to people around the league who think the logic is there because of the rising cap and the weak free agent class.”

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Weak free agency helps out NY Rangers

There are a couple of intriguing names in the upcoming free-agent class, but none of the centers available match Trocheck’s résumé when taking into account his age, production, adaptability, and cap hit. Thus, any team in need of a veteran centerman may as well knock on New York’s door.

Vincent Trocheck #16 of the New York Rangers at PNC Arena

When there are many potential buyers but a lone seller, prices skyrocket, and the Blueshirts in the Big Apple may be the latest to benefit from that well-known rule of thumb. Trocheck will turn 33 before the 2026–27 season and will be under contract for the next three seasons. Thus, he makes for a very interesting option for any team.

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Moreover, Trocheck has proven he can contribute even when things go south—like they did for the Rangers—and he will have a chip on his shoulder to chase his first Stanley Cup with whichever team he joins. There is only one condition: Trocheck wants to live on the East Coast—or as close to it as possible.

Trocheck’s modified no trade clause

By waiting until the offseason to move Trocheck, the Rangers will see his modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) shift. During the 2025–26 NHL season, Trocheck had a 12-team no-trade list. Two teams will come off that list when the new league year begins on July 1.

It’s not a huge difference, but it might be just enough for the Rangers to find a sweet spot with a team that meets their asking price (which likely includes—at a minimum—a first-round pick and a prospect) and isn’t vetoed by Trocheck. The veteran center wants to play in the East—where most of his family lives—and his no-trade list is believed to be made up entirely of West Coast organizations.

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However, Trocheck can veto 10 teams, and there are 16 in the Western Conference—though some are closer to the Mississippi River than the Colorado River. Whether geography outweighs conference alignment on Trocheck’s M-NTC is a different question. If the Rangers want to end things on a good note with Trocheck, they’d be wise to send him somewhere in the East—or to Minnesota, which falls into a gray area and seems to be a place he’s particularly fond of.