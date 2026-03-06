NY Rangers confirm trade of Vincent Trocheck teammate to Sabres and star player could be next before NHL deadline

The Carolina Hurricanes have been linked to Vincent Trocheck as the NHL trade deadline approaches, with the New York Rangers signaling that they could be active in roster moves.

The Rangers already traded Sam Carrick to the Buffalo Sabres, highlighting their willingness to make changes as they look to retool their lineup. With Trocheck on the market, the Canes have emerged as one of the potential destinations for the veteran.

However, according a to a report from Frank Seravalli, the price asked by New York could be the problem for Carolina or any Stanley Cup contender. “Hurricanes continue to monitor the Vincent Trocheck situation; the hangup there is that Carolina doesn’t appear to be willing to pay the Rangers’ price.”

NY Rangers trade Sam Carrick to the Sabres before Vincent Trocheck

The New York Rangers have completed a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, acquiring two draft picks in exchange for forward Sam Carrick. The picks include Buffalo’s third-round selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft and Chicago’s sixth-round pick in the same draft.

This move adds additional draft assets to New York’s already substantial collection, giving the Rangers more flexibility as they prepare for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The trade reflects the team’s ongoing strategy to build depth and maintain flexibility for future roster decisions.

With this latest acquisition, the Rangers now hold a total of 11 picks in the 2026 draft. Their selections include one first-round pick, one conditional first-round pick, one second-round pick, three third-round picks, one conditional third-round pick, one fifth-round pick, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick, strengthening their position in shaping the team for years to come.

