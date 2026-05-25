Connor McDavid’s Oilers reportedly have no way of taking Bruce Cassidy off Vegas’ hands

While some argue it's only a matter of time before Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers can interview Bruce Cassidy, a new report suggests the Vegas Golden Knights won't be swayed.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers remain in the search for a head coach ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season. Although Bruce Cassidy is their top target—a well as the rest of the league’s—the Oilers have made no progress with the Stanley Cup-winning bench-boss, and that may be exactly how the Vegas Golden Knights want things to be. If that’s the case, why change anything?

The Oilers are down to their last bullets in the chamber, but it feels as if their gunpowder is completely drenched. The NHL believes the Golden Knights are within their rights to hold onto Cassidy. Meanwhile, Cassidy cannot—or simply will not—terminate his contract, which guarantees him $4.5 million in 2026-27.

“Ultimately it just feels like the Golden Knights are not going to hand Bruce Cassidy over for next season to Edmonton, that’s just the way it feels,” Chris Johnston said on The Nielson Show.

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Oilers are in trouble

All things considered, it feels like the Oilers have no way of convincing the Knights. Edmonton dug itself into a deep hole with the firing of Kris Knoblauch. Vegas will not just toss its divisional rival a lifeline by serving Cassidy on a silver platter.

Bruce Cassidy, former Vegas Golden Knights head coach.

For the time being, the Golden Knights can—rightfully—stay busy in their chase for the Stanley Cup. Fully focused on capturing the franchise’s second championship, Vegas has little time to concern itself with other matters and will not spend even a second worrying about another organization’s trouble behind the bench.

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Decisions on UFAs

The Oilers were buyers in this year’s NHL trade deadline yet had nothing to show for after their heartbreaking first-round exit. Now, it’s time for them to make decisions on players whose contracts are up on July 1st. Namely, on Adam Henrique, as well as rentals Jason Dickinson and Connor Murphy. According to a report, Edmonton has already reached a conclusion.

“I imagine there will be conversations with Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson, I don’t think Adam Henrique is back,” David Pagnotta stated during an appearance on Oilers Nation Everyday.

Henrique will turn 37 on June 2 and is coming off a rough season in Oil Country. The veteran center registered just 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 65 games and made a lone appearance with no points in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As for Dickinson and Murphy, they were quite pleasant additions to the lineup, and Edmonton is seemingly excited about what they can do in a full season alongside McDavid and company.

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Oilers face trouble with McDavid

Convincing McDavid to stay even longer in the Gateway to the North is another hot topic, but for the time being, Edmonton has other pending tasks. When it comes to the future of their franchise player, the Oilers will cross that bridge when they come to it.