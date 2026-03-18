Mike Sullivan acknowledges J.T. Miller’s tough season amid NY Rangers struggles

The New York Rangers continue to navigate a challenging stretch, with head coach Mike Sullivan and captain J.T. Miller at the center of the conversation as the team searches for consistency. Once a 100-point performer, Miller is now tracking toward one of his lowest outputs in recent full seasons amid injuries and uneven play.

“I know it’s been hard on him,” Sullivan said, according to the New York Post. “It’s been hard on him because obviously he has high expectations of himself and the group, and when we don’t meet those, I think nobody feels it more than the leaders.”

Miller has recorded just 38 points in 53 games entering the latest matchup, while also dealing with multiple stints on injured reserve. He recently opened up on a new feeling within Sullivan’s team, and those interruptions, along with the group’s broader struggles, have kept him from finding a consistent rhythm this season.

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Injuries and inconsistency disrupt Miller’s rhythm

The season has been defined by interruptions for Miller, who missed time on two separate occasions due to injury and has struggled to regain his top form since returning. He has not scored since late January and has managed only limited production following his return from international play.

J.T. Miller #8 of the Rangers skates against the Blue Jackets. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

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Rangers continue to trust their captain

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Even with the dip in production, Sullivan has maintained confidence in Miller’s role.“Obviously we rely on him in so many areas of our game — in particular to produce offense,” Sullivan added.

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As the Rangers push through a difficult campaign, the organization continues to view Miller as a central figure moving forward, believing his leadership and ability remain key to shaping the team’s identity.