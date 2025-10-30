Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will be running into a very familiar face in their upcoming visit in the NHL. Walking into Canada Life Centre to take on Jonathan Toews and the Winnipeg Jets, the former first overall pick in 2023 wore his heart on his sleeve with a bold statement.

Bedard has been under a lot of pressure ever since arriving in Chicago. The Blackhawks look at Bedard in hopes he will be the franchise savior. In many ways, Bedard has Toews to thank for the huge shoes left to fill. Toews was drafted third overall in 2006, and it didn’t take long for him to turn the organization around.

Now, Blackhawks fans expect similar from Bedard, though the two situations in the NHL aren’t quite mirror images. Regardless, the fanbase in Windy City demands results, and Bedard—though only 20 years old—is the biggest name called upon for answers. As Bedard and Toews finally meet, the young sensation delivered a sincere message.

“For him, it’s going to be a cool game,” Bedard admitted per ClutchPoints. “Obviously, someone that means so much to the city, the fans, the organization, everyone here. For all of us, it’s a guy we grew up watching. Someone the whole world is rooting for.”

Jonathan Toews at Canada Life Centre on October 9, 2025 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Not as special, though

While Toews and the Blackhawks are in for a emotional evening, nonetheless, it might not be as special as when the former captain returns to Chicago for the first time in the NHL. Fans in Windy City have seen Toews blossom from a prospect to the captain of a three-time Stanley Cup-winning roster. Now, the story will come full circle.

“It’s a cool story for him to get to come back and play at a high level,” Connor Bedard commented to NHL.com. “I think that’s special for even fans here who obviously watched him, he was captain of the three Cup teams. It’s cool for us to get to play him again but I think the game when he comes back [to Chicago] is going to be pretty awesome.”

From Toews’ standpoint, there is nothing but respect and fond memories about his time in the Second City. “I’ve always said I’m very thankful for how things went in Chicago. It was definitely a dream,” Toews admitted. “I had some tougher years towards the end of my time there that help you put things in perspective and make you realize that the success we had is what everyone in the league is going after and it’s a really, really hard thing to do.”

Have Bedard and Toews ever play together?

No, Toews and Bedard didn’t get to share the ice in Chicago. Toews took a medical leave to focus on his health after the 2022-23 NHL season, while Bedard wasn’t drafted until June 2023. The two narrowly missed the chance to play together at United Center for the Blackhawks. So when they face off at center ice for puck drop during the Jets-Hawks game, it will mark the first time the two former Chicago first-round picks meet on the ice.

Jonathan Toews at United Center on April 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Regardless, Toews has been following Bedard and Chicago’s every move in the NHL, cheering for them to overcome their struggles. The former captain in Chi-town made that clear, as Toews made an honest admission on the Blackhawks. Bedard, meanwhile, has been following Toews’ recovery journey, hoping to see him make a return to the NHL. So when the two meet, it will be a matchup built on mutual respect.