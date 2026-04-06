NHL hands maximum fine to Panthers’ Eetu Luostarinen after penalty vs Penguins

Much has been speculated about the NHL’s Department of Player Safety and how it handles situations around the Florida Panthers. However, it didn’t stutter to serve a hefty fine to forward Eetu Luostarinen, after the Finnish center hit Pittsburgh Penguins’ Rickard Rakell with a high-stick.

“Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell,” as stated by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on its social media.

No further discipline has been announced, meaning Luostarinen won’t be suspended for his actions. Pittsburgh fans don’t love this decision, with many pointing to Evgeni Malkin’s five-game suspension for slashing exactly one month ago. However, the two penalties aren’t quite comparable.

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