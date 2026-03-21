Pavel Zacha driving Bruins’ playoff push as Boston battles for Wild Card spot

The Boston Bruins remain in a tight race for a playoff spot, and forward Pavel Zacha has emerged as a key force behind their late-season push. Boston is currently tied in points with the Detroit Red Wings for a Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference, making every game critical as the regular season winds down.

“It was a little depressing at the beginning, but then got me motivated… Just what I can control is, at the end of the season, it looks like I can give it my all,” Zacha said via NHL.com, reflecting on how missing out on the 2026 Winter Olympics helped shape his mindset.

Zacha is in the middle of a career year, already setting a personal best with 23 goals and closing in on his highest point total. His production has been especially important as the Bruins fight to stay in playoff position with limited margin for error.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zacha steps up in crucial stretch

Zacha has elevated his game at a key moment in the season. During March, he has recorded eight goals and 13 points, providing consistent offense as Boston faces increased pressure in the standings.

Pavel Zacha #18 of the Bruins celebrates his goal against the Jets. Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Advertisement

His role as a top-six forward has become more evident, helping stabilize the Bruins’ attack while delivering timely scoring in high-stakes games. This level of performance has made him one of the team’s most reliable contributors during the playoff race.

Advertisement

see also Devils passed on Matthew Knies trade after Maple Leafs’ high asking price

Bruins rely on Zacha in playoff battle

With Boston locked in a tight race with Detroit and other Eastern Conference teams, Zacha’s production could play a major role in determining their postseason fate.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Pavel Zacha lead the Bruins to the playoffs? Will Pavel Zacha lead the Bruins to the playoffs? already voted 0 people

As the schedule intensifies, the Bruins will continue to rely on Zacha’s momentum and consistency, making him one of the most important players to watch in their push toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Advertisement