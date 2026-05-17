Conor McGregor already targeting Max Holloway with harsh UFC 329 message

Conor McGregor is preparing to return to the UFC for what will be an interesting fight against Max Holloway, and we are already seeing the first warnings between them weeks before they step into the Octagon.

Conor McGregor has issued a chilling warning to Max Holloway as the two legends prepare to square off in the main event of UFC 329 this July. The former double-champion wasted no time in re-igniting their decade-old rivalry, making it clear that he expects the exact same result as their first encounter.

The provocative message was delivered on X, where McGregor replied directly to Holloway’s official post announcing the high-stakes International Fight Week matchup. “I’m gonna son you, child. Again,” McGregor wrote, a direct reference to his unanimous decision victory over a young “Blessed” back in 2013.

This return marks a historic milestone for the Irishman, who has been sidelined from professional competition since suffering a traumatic leg injury in July 2021. By the time he makes the walk on July 11, McGregor will have spent exactly five years away from the UFC.

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McGregor and Holloway stats

McGregor enters the cage with a professional record of 22-6, looking for his first victory since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone in early 2020. Meanwhile, Holloway brings a seasoned record of 27-9 and has remained far more active, most recently coming off a competitive unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March 2026.

While McGregor holds the previous head-to-head win, many analysts give the edge to Holloway due to his consistent activity and his legendary “BMF” title win over Justin Gaethje last year. Holloway has proven he can thrive in higher weight classes, and his relentless cardio will be a massive test for a returning McGregor.

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UFC 329 is being treated as a monumental event, serving as the centerpiece at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Whether McGregor can reclaim his former glory or Holloway settles the score, this welterweight clash is undoubtedly the most anticipated fight of the year.