Since selecting Paul Skenes with the first overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, the biggest beacons of joy for the Pittsburgh Pirates have been their star pitcher’s individual accolades and milestones. Other than those, nothing has gone the Pirates’ way. However, that could all change with one key addition. Specifically, one arriving fresh from the Land of the Rising Sun.

Heading into the holiday stretch of the MLB offseason, a loud buzz is growing around the Japanese players transferring to ‘The Show’. As Munetaka Murakami has made his decision—signing a two-year, $34 million deal with the Chicago White Sox—the spotlight shifts into other Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) stars, like Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto.

Even though Skenes’ Pirates are far from frontrunners to land the Japanese talents, Pittsburgh is not losing hope of shocking the rest of MLB. According to reports, the Bucs are doing their due diligence to achieve what many consider impossible.

“A team source said the Pirates have had multiple virtual meetings with Okamoto,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported. “The Pirates have been mentioned as possibilities for both Murakami and Okamoto because both are power-hitting infielders who can play third base.”

Kazuma Okamoto running the bases

Okamoto’s numbers

Despite missing some time during the 2025 NPB season, the Pirates have seen enough from Okamoto to believe he can transition smoothly to MLB. Last campaign, the 29-year-old registered an average of .322 with 15 homers, 51 RBIs and a .992 OPS in 77 appearances for the Yomiuri Giants.

“As a right-handed bat, Okamoto may be a better fit for the Pirates after the Lowe trade. He doesn’t have the same upside, but he may fit the Pirates’ needs and budget better than the younger Murakami.“

Pending decision

While Murakami was in a race against the clock before signing with the White Sox—facing a Dec. 22 deadline—Okamoto still has time to make up his mind. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Okamoto can sign with any MLB team until January 5 at 5 p.m. ET.