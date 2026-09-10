What happens if Rams win, tie or lose vs 49ers today in 2026 NFL Week 1 in Australia?

The Los Angeles Rams are a Super Bowl contender so their result in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia will tell a lot about this team.

The Los Angeles Rams are poised to be absolute juggernauts in the 2026 season of the NFL. Hence, it’s vital for them to start the season on their right foot against divisional rivals San Francisco 49ers with the caveat that the game is in Australia.

The city and stadium where this game will be played is incredible. However, it’s a Week 1 game, so while this is a divisional rivalry, it’s still just the beginning of the season. There will be chances to either improve or keep that level.

Of course, the Rams are the most favored team to get a Super Bowl win. Hence, they face a very tough situation in the fact that if they win, they are supposed to do it. If they lose, then doubts come over the team.

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What happens if Rams win vs 49ers?

If the Rams win, they get a good start to the season at 1-0. They’d tie the Seattle Seahawks with that record. However, the Rams would be winning a divisional game so the tiebreaker would put them as first in the NFC West.

Myles Garrett and the Rams defense are on the field In Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/1Irdq52bnC — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 10, 2026

What happens if Rams tie vs 49ers?

If the Rams somehow tie against the 49ers after an overtime quarter, then they would get a 0-0-1 record. However, it must be said that draws are highly unlikely in the NFL.

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What happens if Rams lose vs 49ers?

While it would be a bad way to start the season, it’s not the end of the world if the Rams start the season 0-1. However, losing a divisional game could cost them due to the tiebreakers, if it so happens that the both teams end with a similar record.