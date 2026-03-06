Sidney Crosby and Penguins might lose Evgeni Malkin after NHL trade deadline

The Pittsburgh Penguins may be facing a major setback at a critical moment in the season after an incident involving Evgeni Malkin. As the team fights to stay in the playoff race, losing one of their veteran stars would be a significant blow for Sidney Crosby and the rest of the roster.

The timing could not be worse, especially with the NHL trade deadline approaching and the Penguins still needing to decide whether they will buy or sell.

According to Bob Pompeani, disciplinary action could be on the way for the Stanley Cup champion. “Evgeni Malkin is likely facing a suspension after his careless stick swinging to the neck of Rasmus Dahlin. Malkin has been suspended twice in his NHL career for a total of 5 games. So he has a history. Comes at a bad time what with trade deadline.”

Evgeni Malkin could be suspended

If a suspension is handed down, it would leave the Pittsburgh Penguins even more dependent on captain Sidney Crosby during a stretch that could define their season. However, it’s important to remember that the legend is recovering from a lower-body injury and might be out at least for another two weeks.

With the trade deadline looming, the Pens must evaluate whether it still has enough to push for a playoff spot or if roster moves are necessary. Malkin’s potential absence only adds another layer of uncertainty to an already complicated situation.

The tough 5–1 loss against a contender like the Buffalo Sabres raised alarms about whether this roster can truly compete for a championship, putting general manager Kyle Dubas in a dilemma: win-now mode or build for the future.

