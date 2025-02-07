Sidney Crosby out: When was the last time the Penguins star missed an NHL game?

The Pittsburgh Penguins confirmed that star forward Sidney Crosby will not be able to take the ice against the New York Rangers in a key game of the 2024-25 NHL season because the 37-year-old forward has not fully recovered from his left arm injury. The interesting fact is when was the last time he missed a league game.

In the NHL, it is common for players to miss several games due to injury, as unfortunate hits or injuries can occur that keep them off the ice. In Crosby’s case, his injury was caused by a hit in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“He’s not going to play tonight. Obviously, he’s on the ice and participating in the morning skate, which is encouraging from our standpoint,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told NHL.com, confirming Crosby’s absence after a long stretch of uninterrupted playing time for the Pens that broke a long string of on-ice appearances.

When was the last time Crosby missed an NHL game with the Penguins?

The last time Crosby missed a regular season game was on April 7, 2022 when the Penguins lost to the Rangers 3-0. There were 1037 days between the two dates. At the time, the reason for the Pittsburgh star’s absence was illness.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby vs New York Rangers

Crosby’s latest injury cuts short a streak of 229 consecutive regular-season games with the Pens. “I just got tangled up,” the 37-year-old veteran admitted of the sequence in which he collided with defenseman Luke Hughes and forward Erik Haula of the New Jersey Devils.

When will Crosby play again?

“We’re living each day as it comes,” Coach Sullivan admitted about Crosby’s recovery timelines. The Penguins and Team Canada captain will most likely miss Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers as well. He will be replaced by Rickard Rakell at first-line center.