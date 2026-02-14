What happens if Team Canada loses, wins or ties vs Germany today at Winter Olympics 2026 women’s quarterfinals?

Team Canada’s women’s hockey squad heads into the quarterfinals at the Milan‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics fresh off a strong preliminary round, where they finished second in Group A behind undefeated rivals.

Their next test is a decisive matchup with Germany that could shape their medal chances. The tournament bracket, built from round‑robin standings, pits them against a team that advanced from Group B with a winning record.

Unlike group play where positioning can be eased by earlier points, the quarterfinals strip away wiggle room; advancing hinges on today’s outcome. With the semifinals looming and medal games later, the result could ripple through their pursuit.

What happens if Canada beats Germany?

A win for Canada in the quarterfinals would send the reigning Olympic champions straight into the semifinals, keeping their gold‑medal defense alive. After finishing second in Group A with a strong 3‑1 record, including a commanding shutout over Finland, they are coming in with confidence.

Ann-Renee Desbiens during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advancing through this elimination round would also mean that Canada avoids the immediate pressure of placement games for bronze, positioning them squarely among the four teams still in contention for a medal.

In the Olympic bracket, quarterfinal winners are reseeded for the semis, which can influence matchups and paths through the tournament’s final stages. Such a result would reaffirm the depth of Hockey Canada’s roster.

What happens if Canada and Germany tie?

In the Olympic quarterfinal stage, games tied at the end of regulation don’t end there — teams play an extended overtime (5 minutes of 3‑on‑3) and, if necessary, proceed to a shootout to determine a winner. A tie after regulation would push them into that extra period with everything on the line.

Such overtime drama can swing momentum either way. For Canada, advancing only comes with a win in overtime or a shootout; a tie on the scoreboard at the end of regulation doesn’t secure advancement by itself.

That heightened tension often brings out clutch performances from veteran shooters and tight defensive stands under immense pressure. Historically, extended play in Olympic hockey has tested national teams’ depth, stamina and goaltending.

What happens if Canada loses to Germany today?

A regulation‑time loss for Canada would end their medal chase in the quarterfinals, eliminating the defending champions from contention. In the Olympic hockey format, only quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals — meaning that a defeat today would bring their tournament to a close.

Such an outcome would be surprising given their strong performance through Group A, where they closed preliminary play with a 5‑0 win over Finland. But in single‑elimination hockey, one off night can drastically reshape expectations.