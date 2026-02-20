What happens if Team Canada loses, wins or ties vs Finland in 2026 Winter Olympics men’s hockey semifinals?

Canada stands on the doorstep of the Olympic final after a gritty quarterfinal escape, but Friday’s showdown with defending champion Finland carries its own flavor of peril. The stakes are clear: win here and the gold medal game waits.

After Sidney Crosby’s injury following a collision with Radko Gudas, many fans have been wondering what will happen with the team and who will wear the captain’s “C” in the upcoming games, as the NHL superstar will not be returning.

Connor McDavid could be one of them, but nothing has been confirmed yet. There isn’t much time left before the outcome of the highly anticipated 2026 Winter Olympics game is known, so everything will once again be decided on the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Canada beats Finland?

A victory for Canada in Thursday’s semifinal would propel the maple‑leafed squad straight into the gold medal final on Sunday. In the single‑elimination bracket used at the Milano‑Cortina Games, there are no “second chances” in semifinals.

Connor McDavid of Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympic games (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Canada enters this matchup as one of the tournament’s most consistent performers, riding a late rally that included an overtime nail‑biter against Czechia. A win here would extend their march through the Olympic bracket and set up a gold medal tilt against either the United States or Slovakia.

Advertisement

What happens if Canada and Finland tie?

Because the Olympic men’s hockey semifinals are single‑elimination, a tie after regulation can’t stand — regulation consists of three 20‑minute periods and, unlike some preliminary games, level scores don’t translate into shared points at this stage.

Advertisement

Instead, the teams go into a 10‑minute, 3‑on‑3 sudden‑death overtime — a format that opens up the ice and shifts the emphasis to speed and puck possession. If neither side scores, the game moves to a best‑of‑five shootout, with an alternating shot sequence to find a winner.

These technical rules intensify every semifinal. Coaches adjust lines for 3‑on‑3 play, goalies brace for the psychological swing of a shootout, and players know that any miscue in extra time can mean elimination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Canada loses to Finland today?

A loss in this semifinal won’t end Canada’s tournament right away, but it would send them to the bronze‑medal game on Saturday instead of the gold medal final. The bracket doesn’t eliminate both semifinal losers; rather, it stages a separate match that decides third place and the final medal on the podium.

That bronze matchup is often more than consolation: with NHL players back in Olympics for the first time since 2014, Canada will have a roster deep enough to challenge any opponent even after a tough semifinal defeat.

Advertisement

They’d be favouring tactical readjustment and goaltending strategies to make the most of limited ice time in a new high‑pressure setting. For Finland, meanwhile, winning this semifinal would mark continued defense of their recent Olympic success, while sending Canada to fight for the tournament’s final medal.