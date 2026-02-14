Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 24?

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu for a crucial Matchday 24 fixture, where a victory would see the home side temporarily move into the top spot in LaLiga ahead of Barcelona’s match. However, the biggest talking point ahead of kickoff is the absence of Kylian Mbappe from the starting XI.

After missing two days of training this week due to discomfort in his left knee—stemming from a sprain suffered earlier in the season—manager Alvaro Arbeloa has opted to start Mbappe on the bench as a precaution.

While the French superstar is expected to be available for some minutes perhaps in the second half, the coaching staff is prioritizing his long-term fitness to avoid a significant setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A major factor in the decision to rest Mbappe is the Real Madrid upcoming fixture list. On Tuesday, February 17, the club travel to Lisbon to face Benfica in the first leg of a critical Champions League playoff game. Arbeloa is keen to have his leading goalscorer at full strength for the European clash as the team looks to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid’s last game vs Valencia. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Real Madrid confirmed lineup to face Real Sociedad

While Arbeloa welcomes back Vinicius Jr. from suspension and Franco Mastantuono from injury, the squad continues to be plagued by several high-profile injuries. Jude Bellingham remains sidelined with a semitendinosus muscle tear in his left leg suffered on February 1; reports suggest the England international could be out until April.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Additionally, defender Eder Militao (hamstring) and forward Rodrygo (tendinosis) are also unavailable for today’s match as they are still in recovery process from their respective injuries.

Advertisement

With this in mind, Arbeola will field this XI to face Real Sociedad: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Hudjsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Jr.