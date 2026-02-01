Is Deni Avdija playing tonight, February 1, for Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers?

The Portland Trail Blazers face a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA regular-season action, coming off a tough 127-97 loss to the New York Knicks. Portland looks to rebound and regain momentum, but a key question looms ahead of tipoff: Will Deni Avdija be available to play?

Avdija appears on the Blazers’ injury report as questionable due to a low back strain. He suited up in Portland’s most recent loss in New York and remains a critical piece of the rotation. His availability could play a significant role as the Blazers attempt to bounce back after one of their most lopsided defeats of the season.

Portland’s injury report also includes Jrue Holiday, who is out for personal reasons, Robert Williams III, listed as questionable while managing a left knee issue, and Blake Wesley, who remains questionable with a right foot fracture. The Blazers will need depth and discipline if they hope to compete against one of the Eastern Conference’s most consistent teams.

Cavaliers dealing with key absences

Cleveland will also be shorthanded, as Evan Mobley and Darius Garland remain out of the lineup. Guard Craig Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with left knee soreness, leaving the Cavaliers thinner than usual in their backcourt rotation.

Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite those absences, Cleveland enters the matchup as a dangerous opponent. Teams often struggle in their first game back home after a lengthy road trip, and Portland will look to avoid that pitfall against a Cavaliers group that recently reshaped its roster.

Cleveland traded De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that brought Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder to the roster, with the Chicago Bulls also involved in the transaction.

The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to the Phoenix Suns and will be motivated to respond as they aim to remain among the top contenders in the NBA Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Portland continues to show flashes of growth and competitiveness, but sustaining that progress will depend heavily on keeping its core players healthy and available.