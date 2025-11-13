NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard voices sincere comment on hot start under Jeff Blashill

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks have been in for a pleasant surprise in the 2025-26 NHL season. Jeff Blashill has been even better than advertised so far in his tenure in Chi-city, and the organization is finally turning the corner after years of languishing at the bottom of the standings.

There’s still a long road ahead for Bedard and the Blackhawks. Their early fire could fade as the NHL season progresses, but the opening stretch has been a much-needed breath of fresh air in the Windy City. On that note, the 2023 first-overall pick delivered an honest message to his teammates.

“I think, overall as a group we’re playing really well. We’re playing a competitive brand of hockey,” Bedard admitted during an interview on TSN OverDrive. “I kind of found some chemistry with some guys. Sometimes the puck is going in, sometimes it’s not. Right now, it seems to be finding the net for us. Hopefully that continues, whole group is playing good, and we want to keep that rolling.“

Blashill’s message after 4-3 loss to Devils

Though Bedard kept his point-streak alive with yet another goal in the NHL season, the Blackhawks couldn’t put the game away against the New Jersey Devils. Led by Simon Nemec—who scored a hat trick—the Devils walked away from the United Center with the overtime victory.

Jeff Blashill at the United Center on October 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

“You look at it a few different ways,” Blashill admitted postgame, per NHL.com. “You could look at it (like) we had multiple leads and then end up giving up the tying (goal) and then they win in overtime. It was definitely a game we didn’t have our best, that’s for sure. Just looked like we had a number of guys without great legs.”

Bedard is looking unstoppable

Although the Blackhawks are still stumbling their way through the league, such growing pains are expected for any rebuilding team. However, in exchange for watching Bedard blossom into an elite player, those losses are certainly a price worth paying for fans in the City of Big Shoulders.

Thanks to his tally against New Jersey, Bedard extended his point streak to nine consecutive outings. During this stretch of the season, Bedard has recorded 19 points (8 goals and 11 assists). Moreover, the North Vancouver-native registers 10 goals, 16 assists, and 26 points—tied for second in the NHL.